Revised 2020 EOAC football schedules released

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) – Like the other leagues in the valley, the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) have revised their schedules for the 2020 high school football season. Included in the scheduling is Valley Christian, who were not on the original 2020 slate, but with the OHSAA making all contracts voidable the Eagles are able to participate in the league scheduling.
Week #1
United at Columbiana
East Palestine at Valley Christian
Southern at Leetonia
Lisbon at Wellsville
Week #2
Columbiana at East Palestine
Leetonia at Valley Christian
United at Lisbon
Southern at Wellsville
Week #3
Valley Christian at Columbiana
East Palestine at Southern
Lisbon at Leetonia
Wellsville at United
Week #4
Columbiana at Southern
Lisbon at East Palestine
Leetonia at Wellsville
Valley Christian at United
Week #5
Wellsville at Columbiana
East Palestine at Leetonia
Valley Christian at Lisbon
United at Southern
Week #6
Columbiana at Lisbon
Wellsville at East Palestine
Leetonia at United
Southern at Valley Christian
