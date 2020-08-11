Revised 2020 EOAC football schedules released

Valley Christian included on the revised EOAC six-week schedule

EOAC, Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Football

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) – Like the other leagues in the valley, the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) have revised their schedules for the 2020 high school football season. Included in the scheduling is Valley Christian, who were not on the original 2020 slate, but with the OHSAA making all contracts voidable the Eagles are able to participate in the league scheduling.

Week #1
United at Columbiana
East Palestine at Valley Christian
Southern at Leetonia
Lisbon at Wellsville

Week #2
Columbiana at East Palestine
Leetonia at Valley Christian
United at Lisbon
Southern at Wellsville

Week #3
Valley Christian at Columbiana
East Palestine at Southern
Lisbon at Leetonia
Wellsville at United

Week #4
Columbiana at Southern
Lisbon at East Palestine
Leetonia at Wellsville
Valley Christian at United

Week #5
Wellsville at Columbiana
East Palestine at Leetonia
Valley Christian at Lisbon
United at Southern

Week #6
Columbiana at Lisbon
Wellsville at East Palestine
Leetonia at United
Southern at Valley Christian

