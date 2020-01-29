Revenge of the Warriors; West Branch tops Marlington

Nick Everett collected a double-double in the Warriors' 13th win of the year

Marlington defeated West Branch on December 20

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outscored Marlington – 15-2 – in the second quarter to get revenger from their earlier loss to the Dukes by a score of 57-44 tonight. The Warriors dropped their December 20 outing at Marlington, 57-50. The Warriors have now won 7 in a row to improve their overall record to 13-3 and the league mark to 7-1.

The Warriors were led by Nick Everett – who finished with a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds). Reese Leone and Nick Pidgeon scored 13 and 11 points respectively.

Andrew Pucci paced the Dukes with a game-high 22 points. Marlington (8-8) will host Salem on Friday.

West Branch will travel to Minerva on Friday.