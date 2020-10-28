Revenge-minded McDonald set for rematch with Lucas

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – “We have been saying since the beginning of the year that we want to play Lucas again,” says McDonald senior Dominic Carkido.

Ask and you shall receive for the McDonald football team. A rematch with Lucas, the team that knocked the Blue Devils out of the playoffs last year on a two-point conversion in overtime.

“You know our kids want a little bit of revenge,” head coach Dan Williams said. “They beat us in basketball, too, on a last-second shot, and we have a lot of basketball players on our team as well. It is in the back of their minds.”

“Especially how the game ended last year on a two-point conversion we clearly wanted that,” said senior quarterback Dom Schadl. “I think we are a better team than we were last year, so coming into this week we are confident that we are going to get the win and we just have to do what we need to do to get the job done.”

Preparing for the Cubs is no easy task either. An unconventional, physical offense that likes to control the clock.

“It is almost like you are playing Army or Navy,” Williams said. “One of those systems that you don’t see week in and week out. Being that we saw it a year ago, a lot of our kids are back from that team so I think it is important for us to have that experience with that offense.”

“We have been preaching it all year, we need to out hit these guys, period, Carkido said. “We need to out hit these guys. They run this really unorthodox offense, everything is bunched together and they want to run up the middle, so we have to win the battle of the trenches.”

The Blue Devils have won five-straight games and have really caught fire in the postseason, led by quarterback Dom Schadl who has racked up 563 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns in just two playoff games.

“He is a gamer man,” Williams said. “When he shows up on Friday nights he is ready to go and we all rally around him and that is what is exciting. Our kids are ready to take on the challenge and we are the underdog again and we enjoy that role and we are going to go down to Lucas and play our best.”

