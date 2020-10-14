Revenge factor: Canfield Volleyball tops Fitch in straight sets

Canfield topped Austintown Fitch 3-0 in high school volleyball action on Tuesday night.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Austintown Fitch 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) in high school volleyball action on Tuesday night.

The game was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The Cardinals’ victory avenged a loss to Fitch in September which saw the Falcons rally from a 2-0 deficit to win the match.

Abbie Householder finished with 14 kills, 10 digs, and one block. Grace Rosko added 12 kills and 3 blocks in the win for the Cardinals.

Jocelyn Jourdan led Fitch with 13 kills, 2.5 blocks, and one ace.

Fitch drops to 16-3 on the season, while Canfield improves to 17-4.