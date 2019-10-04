Revenge factor: Canfield cruises past Howland in second meeting

Canfield rolled past Howland in straight sets Thursday night in a special live volleyball presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Howland in straight sets (25-21, 25-15, 25-8) Thursday night in a special live volleyball presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The win for the Cardinals avenged a loss to Howland in September which snapped a 19-match win streak in the head-to-head series.



Senior Alexis Mettile led Canfield with 12 kills, 1 assist, 4 blocks, and 4 aces. Grace Mangapora added 9 kills with 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 serving ace.

Abbie Householder tallied 7 kills and 2 aces. Grace Rosko aded 6 kills, while Jenna DeLisio piled up 25 assists in the win for the Cardinals.

Maddie Sisler led Howland with 8 kills. Bailee Beasom tallied 5 digs and 4 aces. Kathryn Summerfield added 16 assists. Chloe Schultz chipped in with 5 digs in the setback.



Howland drops to 17-3 overall on the season. The Tigers host Kent Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Canfield improves to 14-4 overall. The Cardinals will host Tusky Valley on Saturday.