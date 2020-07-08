Returning just 5 starters; Southern looks to stay atop the EOAC

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern capped a two-year run with 19 wins and a pair of playoff appearances. Last year, the Indians topped all area teams in scoring (42.8 ppg) and were second in points allowed (9.9). A remarkable run.

This year, Southern will have to get back to the post-season without players such as Jayce Sloan, Dylan Milhoan, Cam Grodhaus, Mark Soukop, Kyle Young and Stephen Craig among others.

“We could never replace what those we lost,” adds Wright. “We’ve built a foundation of winning and working hard. We still have a lot of players back to make big plays.”

Coach Wright remarks about this off-season with the COVID-19 pandemic, “It’s been tough but we’re looking forward to getting into the weight room, lifting. Moving forward in June.”

With another winning season, the Indians would accomplish that feat for the third year in a row. That’s only been done once in the past 30 years (2010-12).

2019 Record: 10-1 (6-0), 1st place in EOAC

Head Coach: Rich Wright, 6th season at Southern (28-24)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 42.5 (1st in Area)

Scoring Defense: 9.9 (2nd in Area)

Total Offense: 374.7

Rushing Offense: 257.3

Passing Offense: 117.4

Returning Starters

Offense: 2

Defense: 3

What you need to know about Southern’s offense

-In 2019, Jayce Sloan completed 64.2% of his 95 passes for 1184 yards and 15 scores. He also ran for another 7 touchdowns. Jayce’s favorite target was Cam Grodhaus – who caught 32 balls for an average of 18.8 yards per catch and 7 touchdowns. He also gained an astonishing 13.1 yard per carry average (42 attempts, 552 yards) and 10 touchdowns with his feet. Dylan Milhoan led the Indians in rushing with 931 yards. Mark Soukop gained 365 yards on the ground and caught 10 passes for 189 (11 total touchdowns). Kyle Young and Stephen Craig anchored the line a year ago. However, all of those players have since graduated.

“(With that said) we have a lot of players who have made big plays for us returning,” states Wright. Senior Josh Pratt threw for 88 yards and 2 scores last year. Pratt’s classmate Bradly Sloan caught 8 passes for an average of 24.6 yards (3 TDs) while also rushing for 98 stripes.

What you need to know about Southern’s defense

-The defense returns their top tackler in senior linebacker Hunter Morris. Number 33 finished with 103 defensive stops, 17 for a loss and 1 1/2 quarterback sacks. At free safety, Bradly Sloan will also be back after leading the team in sacks (9) and tackles for a loss (19). Josh Pratt led the defensive unit with 4 interceptions. He’ll be back as well in the secondary.

“We have improved every year in tackling,” Wright says. “We just have to continue that process.”

Southern’s Key Player(s)

-Seniors Bradly Sloan and Hunter Morris are set to stabilize the defensive unit. Morris has now compiled 100-tackles in back-to-back seasons. Sloan saw his quarterback takedown number jump from 3 1/2 in 2018 to 9 just last year.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Hillsdale

Sept. 4 – at River

Sept. 11 – Edison

Sept. 18 – Columbiana

Sept. 25 – Crestview

Oct. 2 – at Lisbon

Oct. 9 – East Palestine

Oct.16 – at United

Oct. 23 – Wellsville

Oct. 30 – at Leetonia

The Big game on the schedule

September 18 – vs Columbiana

…Big game to open the EOAC schedule. The Clippers were tripped up a year ago by 5 (26-21) in their week four match up with Southern. Can the Indians extend their 9-game win streak versus league opponents?