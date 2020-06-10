Return to play: Governor releases new guidelines for sports in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has released a preliminary guideline for the return of high school, college and professional sports.

According to the release, public and private schools that are members of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) in the yellow and green phase can resume voluntary sports-related workouts.

“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” says Governor Wolf. “This guidance balances keeping student athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives.

Wolf added in the press release, “This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track. As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”

The rest of the guidelines released today are: