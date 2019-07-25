Return to Eastwood Field: Howland’s Lewis promoted to play against Scrappers

Craig Lewis has been promoted to Baltimore's Class A Short Season team, the Aberdeen IronBirds

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After playing just 18 games in the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League, 2016 Howland graduate Craig Lewis is moving up.

Lewis has been promoted to Baltimore’s Class A Short Season team — the Aberdeen IronBirds, who will play here at Mahoning Valley next week, Tuesday through Thursday.

During his time in Balimore’s rookie league, Lewis hit .417 with 20 hits and eight RBI.

Lewis was drafted by the Orioles with the first pick in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball Draft this year.

Lewis hit .512 with seven doubles, six triples, six home runs and 32 RBI at Howland High School. He was named First-team All-District and was the AAC Red Tier Conference Co-Player of the Year.

He played collegiately at Seton Hill University.