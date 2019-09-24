Return of the Red Devils? Campbell off to best start since 2011

Campbell has already tripled its win total from 2018 after a hot 3-1 start that has the Red Devils thinking postseason

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Campbell Memorial posted a winless 2018. But through four weeks in 2019, the Red Devils have already tripled their win total from last year and are off to their best start since 2011.

“We have had a very big chip walking into every single game this year,” said Memorial senior wideout Malacki Bannarn.

It has been a tough few years for the Red Devils, who haven’t posted a winning season since 2012. Things have been turning around this season, though, with three wins in the first four weeks.

“We are still trying to search, and find some things and put the pieces together,” said Head Coach Micky Sikora. “Attitude is first. We have a good attitude and it is reaping the benefits right now.”

“We have worked very hard all year on and off the field, and it just really helped us and made us improve,” said junior running back James Shaffer.

It has been a drastic improvement on defense.

Through the first four weeks last season, Campbell allowed a whopping 151 points. This season, the Red Devils have allowed just 40 points in four weeks against the same opponents.

“Wanted to go show the world, show everyone else, that we are not a pushover,” Bannarn said. “Me and these guys have been working really hard ever since the summer and to see it pay off week-by-week has been great.”

If that work continues to pay off for the Red Devils, they could be primed for their first postseason trip since 2010.

“Our concern is about what we do on a daily basis,” Sikora said. “Getting better daily at what we do, and who we are and everything else will take care of itself.”

“Yes sir, absolutely. We all believe that the sky is the limit for this team,” Bannarn said.

This Friday, the Red Devils will travel to Liberty to take on the Leopards in AAC action as Campbell will look to remain in first place in the conference.