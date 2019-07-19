Return of Shaner: Longtime Valley coach bringing life back to Mineral Ridge football

Brian Shaner is back as a head football coach in the Valley, this time bringing his high-powered offense to Mineral Ridge

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – “It was an itch, I can’t lie to you,” Brian Shaner said.

That itch has now been satisfied for Shaner. After being a head coach in the Valley for 15 straight seasons dating back to 2003, he took a backseat after parting ways with Niles, serving as an assistant at Western Reserve last season.

Now he is back in the driver’s seat, this time at Mineral Ridge.

“I had last year taking a step back as an assistant with Coach Hake over there. Great football program, great football family but it does — it feels great coming out of the locker room every day with this great group of kids at Mineral Ridge.”

The Rams couldn’t be more excited to have Shaner leading the way.

“It is really good, He is intense because he knows we can be good,” said senior quarterback Dakota Edwards.

“It’s been really awesome,” said senior lineman Jacob Teeters. “I mean, he sold us the dream and we are making it a reality that, you know, what Mineral Ridge football is supposed to be.”

In less than a year, Shaner has brought new life to the Ridge program that finished the season with just 20 players in 2018. Those numbers are way up so far with over 30 on the roster, thanks to Shaner and his senior sales team.

“They went out and got the kids, and now they are here and we need to keep installing that we can win,” Shaner said.

“We were just buying what he was selling. I loved what I heard so I kind of just pitched the guys the same thing and they are buying into us because we are buying into him,” Edwards said.

“We just took on that energy, and we made it our dream and we succeeded. Brought back a lot of new kids and some kids from two years ago that didn’t want to play last year, and brought them back,” Teeter said.

It will be a big change for the Rams this year on offense. Moving from the Wing T to Shaner’s traditional high-paced offense as they look to light up the scoreboard.

“I think with the guys we have right now, it can be deadly. We have a lot of talent,” Edwards said.

“We are all ready to eat,” Teeter said. “I mean, from last year to this year, there is a new type of energy. Coach Shaner brought it in and we are just ready to go.”