Return of 3 starting guards pave path for improvement once again at Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Mooney topped St. Thomas Aquinas, Warren JFK, Ursuline twice, Linsly and at Poland early in the season before falling to Columbiana (58-47) in the Sectional Final.

The Cardinals suffered through three-straight losing campaigns before Mooney accumulated a 12-12 season last year as they finished in second place behind Chaney in the Steel Valley Conference.

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Coach: Carey Palermo

2019-20 Record: 12-12 (3-3, SVC)

Last ranked: #6 in Division III on January 10, 2011

Returning starters: Seniors Thomas Fire and Michael Pelini, and Junior Mick Hergenrother

“The keys for us will be to stay healthy and get better every time we step on the floor,” indicates coach Palermo. “This group has great chemistry and works extremely hard. Since we were given the OK to resume workouts [in June], we’ve had our whole team in the gym. We’ve improved our record each of the last three years, and we expect to do that again.”

The Cardinals return three starting guards who’ve dressed and seen varsity action their freshmen years (Pelini, Fire, Hergenrother).

“They’re three of our four leading scorers from last year,” says Palermo. “Pelini (17.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg) was 1st-team All-SVC and Special Mention All-State. He’ll have a chance to get to 1,000 career points.”

Fire put together a strong junior campaign as he averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Hergenrother led the Cardinals in assists (2.3) and steals (1.3) while scoring 4.3 points per game.

“We’ll lean on these three players heavily,” Palermo points out. “We have a talented group of newcomers [Seniors Lawrence Williams and Anthony Ellinos; Juniors Drew Pecchia, Jack Desmond, Jack Pepperney, James Campbell, Zach Hryb, Devonte Miller; Sophomores Jaxon Menough and Alec DelSignore] as all are expected to contribute.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)

Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)

Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)

East – 1-5 (6-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 1 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 4 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 8 – Valley Christian

Dec. 11 – Fitch

Dec. 15 – Warren JFK

Dec. 18 – at Boardman

Dec. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 29 – at Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 5 – Harding

Jan. 8 – at Fitch

Jan. 12 – Chaney

Jan. 15 – at Ursuline

Jan. 19 – Howland

Jan. 22 – at Louisville

Jan. 23 – at West Branch

Jan. 26 – at East

Jan. 29 – at Chaney

Feb. 2 – Ursuline

Feb. 6 – vs. Lake Center (at GlenOak)

Feb. 12 – East

Feb. 13 – Canton Central Catholic

Feb. 16 – South Range

More stories from WKBN.com: