Respect Basketball League helping young adults on and off the court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Respect Basketball League wrapped up its inaugural season with a championship tournament Saturday afternoon at East High School.

The Respect Basketball League was launched back in April by Randy Nuby. The League is made up of roughly 150 men aged 19-26 years old. Its mission is to reduce violence through athletics, mentoring and educational programs.

“We had seminars on anger management, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol,” League commissioner Randy Nuby said. “We had two job fairs where Express Employment Agency and Schwebel’s came down and talked about filling out resumes and applications and how to conduct interviews. Also, they had a job fair where they hired some of our players from the league.”

Many former local high school basketball standouts are participating in the league and feel it has had a huge impact on their lives.

“I think its amazing just because so many faces are out here,” Cardinal Mooney 2013 graduate George Leflore said. “The commissioner, Nuby, was actually my little league coach when I was six or seven. So, seeing the support and the grown men coming back and talking to us, motivating us to make sure we can be better men and they actually care about us means everything to me.”

“You can see it in a lot. This whole program matured a lot of people,” Warren JFK 2018 graduate Byron Taylor added. “Even some of my friends, a part of me, you just learn a lot and learn to respect people out here. You learn a lot honestly. They’re here to help you, for sure.”

12 teams took part in Saturday’s championship tournament. The Respect Basketball League hopes to welcome more members and new programs next year.

“We’re going to do it again next year and we’re going to try to do something for the 30 and over this winter, Nuby said. “We’re going to keep it going because anytime you can keep kids off the streets and save lives and empower lives, you got to keep it moving.”