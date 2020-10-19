Resilient Poland battles Chagrin Falls on Game of the Week this Saturday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland has won 6 consecutive games, including last Saturday’s 24-21 playoff come-from-behind win over Salem.

Chagrin Falls has won five contests this year over teams who’ve combined for an overall record of 5-28.

This Saturday, Poland will welcome the Tigers on the Game of the Week for an opportunity to advance to the Regional Semifinal round.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2 and in HD at 62.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

FOX – Spectrum Channel 12 or 1012

Division IV Region 13 Quarterfinals (October 24)

8 Shaw (5-2) at 1 Northwest (7-0)

13 CVCA (6-2) at 12 Lake Catholic (4-2)

10 Chagrin Falls (5-2) at 2 Poland (6-1)

6 Ursuline (5-2) at 3 West Branch (7-0)

10 Chagrin Falls (5-2) at 2 Poland (6-1) Saturday, October 24 (Game of the Week)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 33.0; Chagrin Falls, 26.9

Scoring Defense: Poland, 11.3; Chagrin Falls, 15.4

Notes

-Chagrin Falls topped Hawken, 56-6, in the opening round of the playoffs on October 10. Three ball carriers gained over 100-yards rushing in the win. Last week, the Tigers had a bye into the Regional Quarterfinals due to Field having a positive COVID-19 test.

-Poland rebounded to top Salem, 24-21, after trailing by three touchdowns in the second quarter. Jack Fulton ran for 124 yards. The Bulldogs outgained the Quakers, 272-66, on the ground.

Chagrin Falls versus local teams in recent memory

Nov. 25, 2011 – lost to Mooney, 24-14 (State Semifinal)

Nov. 12, 2010 – def. Lakeview, 54-28 (Regional Semifinal)

Nov. 14, 2009 – def. Lakeview, 36-14

Nov. 7, 2009 – def. Campbell Memorial, 41-13

Nov. 1, 2008 – def. Liberty, 21-0

Playoff History

Chagrin Falls Tigers

12th trip to playoffs (1st since 2013)

Last Regional Title: 2011

Poland Bulldogs

18th playoff trip (16 in last 22 years)

1 win away from 20 post-season victories (19-16)

Last Regional Title: 2019

