Reserve rolls into regionals; Blue Devils claim district championship

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve topped Mineral Ridge in three sets (25-23, 25-18, 26-24) in the Division IV District Final on Saturday at Columbiana High School.

Alyvia Hughes led the way for the Lady Blue Devils with eight kills and eight aces. Lisa Eichert tallied seven kills, seven digs and 14 service points in the win.

Hannah Diaz had six kills and three blocks for Reserve.

With the win, Western Reserve advances to face Wellsville in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Strongsville High School on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.