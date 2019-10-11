Watch: Reserve rolls again in 48-0 shutout of Waterloo

Western Reserve won its sixth straight game Thursday night with another convincing effort.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve won its sixth straight game in a 48-0 shutout of Waterloo Thursday night at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Devils piled up 445 yards of total offense in the win.

Nick Cavoulas tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the victory, completing 10-16 passes for 167 yards.

Todd Henning rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Nabb tallied 70 yards on the ground. Jimmy Maybeery and Lucky Kiesewetter also found the endzone on touchdown runs in the win.



Josh Miller found the endzone on a pick-six in the third quarter.

Nick Bengala capped off the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brock Miller.

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 6-1 on the season. The Blue Devils return to action