LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Watch: Reserve rolls again in 48-0 shutout of Waterloo

Sports

Western Reserve won its sixth straight game Thursday night with another convincing effort.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve won its sixth straight game in a 48-0 shutout of Waterloo Thursday night at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Devils piled up 445 yards of total offense in the win.

Nick Cavoulas tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the victory, completing 10-16 passes for 167 yards.

Todd Henning rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Nabb tallied 70 yards on the ground. Jimmy Maybeery and Lucky Kiesewetter also found the endzone on touchdown runs in the win.

Josh Miller found the endzone on a pick-six in the third quarter.

Nick Bengala capped off the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brock Miller.

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 6-1 on the season. The Blue Devils return to action

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com