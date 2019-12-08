Reserve rebounds to post 2nd victory behind Klasic’s 22

Blue Devils dropped their matchup with Columbiana on Tuesday

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve rebounded from their loss on Tuesday to Columbiana by topping Lordstown – 64-37. Noah Klasic took game-high honors with 22 points for the Blue Devils. Todd Henning pitched in 17 points as he connected on 5 three-pointers. Ryan Gordon – who’s scored in double-figures each game so far – tallied 14, 8 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Reserve (2-1) will take on Heartland Christian on the road on Tuesday.

Lordstown was led by Sam Evans’ 16-points. His first four made field goals were from long distance. Jay Frank contributed 7 points as well.

The Red Devils will travel to Maplewood on Tuesday.