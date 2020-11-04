Reserve girls won 20-games last year; coach Miller’s group expects more of the same

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Coach: Steve Miller

2019-20 Record: 20-5 (13-1, MVAC)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Danielle Vuletich, Olivia Pater and Kennedy Miller

…McDonald stood in the way of a back-to-back trip to the regionals for Western Reserve. Despite their 14-point setback, Reserve finished in a first-place tie for the MVAC crown and won 20-games overall. This season, the Blue Devils will be without four key players who have since graduated – Alyssa Serensky, Laura Sigworth, Brooke Morris and Emma Heater.

Coach Miller welcomes back three senior starters in Danielle Vuletich, Olivia Pater and Kennedy Miller. “Danielle averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds last year. Olivia made 48 three-pointers. Kennedy dished out a single-season school record of 162 assists.” One can see that Reserve will be a factor in the running for the Scarlet Tier championship picture.

Last year, the team connected on 171 three-point baskets setting a school mark. Reserve averaged 64 points per game while allowing 39.3 points on the defensive end of the court.

“This upcoming season,” Miller points out, “we’ve scheduled non-league opponents West Branch, Boardman, Ursuline Dalton, Copley, Bristol, Newton Falls and Chippewa.”

2020-21 Schedule

Western Reserve

Nov. 30 – at McDonald

Dec. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 7 – at Sebring

Dec. 10 – Springfield

Dec. 14 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 17 – at Waterloo

Dec. 19 – at Chippewa

Dec. 28 – vs. Boardman (South Range Tournament)

Dec. 29 – vs Ursuline (South Range Tournament)

Jan. 4 – Lowellville

Jan. 7 – McDonald

Jan. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 14 – Sebring

Jan. 18 – West Branch

Jan. 21 – at Springfield

Jan. 23 – Newton Falls

Jan. 28 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 1 – Waterloo

Feb. 4 – at Lowellville

Feb. 8 – Bristol