BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading by only a touchdown, the Western Reserve defense made a crucial stop on fourth down in the final minute Friday night to hold on for a 21-14 victory over league rival, Lowellville.
Lowellville entered the game 4-0 on the season.
Luke Henning continued his strong start to the season for the Blue Devils with two more touchdown passes Friday night (Dom Ricciardi, Ethan Cannon).
Tied up at 14-14, Jack Darney scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter for Reserve.
Michael Ballone and Santino Rivera-Ocasio each added scores for the Rockets in the loss.
Lowellville (4-1) will host Mineral Ridge in week six. Western Reserve (4-1) will travel to Everett.
