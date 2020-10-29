‘Representing the W’: Warren JFK eyes spot in regional championship

Watch the video to hear the pregame thoughts of Eagles' Head Coach Dominic Prologo and Senior Running Back Jesse Likens.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK is gearing up to host Dalton in the Division VII Regional Semifinals Friday night at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The game will be live-streamed, free of charge, at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

The television broadcast will air on Friday night at 11 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.

The winner of Friday night’s game will face the winner of McDonald/Lucas in the Division VII Regional Final next Friday night.

