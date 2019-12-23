Reports say Urban Meyer could be potential replacement if Browns move on from Freddie Kitchens

CBS Sports Jason La Confora says that Urban Meyer could be a potential replacement to Freddie Kitchens according to his sources

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national media report says that if the Cleveland Browns move on from Freddie Kitchens that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer could be a potential replacement.

CBS Sports Jason La Confora says his sources say that the move is possible.

Meyer stepped away from coaching at the end of last season and has been a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

The report cites that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has a close relationship with Meyer.

Cleveland has lost three of their last four games and are just 6-9 this season.