Reports say MLB offers new proposal for season, 76-game schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, Major League Baseball has sent a new proposal to the Players Association for a return to play plan which would include a 76-game schedule.

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

According to the report, players would get 75-percent of their prorated salaries, and a $200 million postseason pool for the players.

The proposal says that the postseason would end at the end of October.

It also includes changes to draft pick compensation for a year. Teams would not lose a pick for signing a free agent, but the team losing a player would get a compensatory pick during the draft.