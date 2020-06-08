Reports say MLB offers new proposal for season, 76-game schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, Major League Baseball has sent a new proposal to the Players Association for a return to play plan which would include a 76-game schedule.
According to the report, players would get 75-percent of their prorated salaries, and a $200 million postseason pool for the players.
The proposal says that the postseason would end at the end of October.
It also includes changes to draft pick compensation for a year. Teams would not lose a pick for signing a free agent, but the team losing a player would get a compensatory pick during the draft.