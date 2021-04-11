Reports say Browns set to host free agent edge-rusher

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are set to host free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney according to a report by Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 11, 2021

In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.

Clowney has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.

He was a former first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Cleveland tried to sign the former number one overall draft pick prior to last season, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.