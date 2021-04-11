Reports say Browns set to host free agent edge-rusher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are set to host free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney according to a report by Josina Anderson.
In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.
Clowney has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.
He was a former first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Cleveland tried to sign the former number one overall draft pick prior to last season, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.