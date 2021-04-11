Reports say Browns set to host free agent edge-rusher

Sports

Reports say Browns set to host free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are set to host free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney according to a report by Josina Anderson.

In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.

Clowney has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.

He was a former first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Cleveland tried to sign the former number one overall draft pick prior to last season, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com