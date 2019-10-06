Reports: NFL fining Ben Roethlisberger for wearing Apple Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks onto the field for an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The NFL is fining Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the $5,000 fine is for a “uniform violation” during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

Sources tell ESPN that Roethlisberger plans to appeal the fine and said he didn’t realize that he was wearing it.

NFL rules ban electric devices that transmit messages.

Roethlisberger was sidelined earlier this season due to an elbow injury requiring surgery.