PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins star center and assistant captain Evgeni Malkin will test the free-agent market according to reports Monday night.

TSN’s Darren Dreger broke the news.

It will be the first time that Malkin will test the free agent market.

The 35-year-old has played 16 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups, scoring 444 goals.

This past year, Malkin had 20 goals and 22 assists.

He is a four-time All-Star and has won the Calder, Art Ross, Conn Smythe, and Hart trophies in his time in the NHL.