Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe heading to SEC powerhouse

West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Tshiebwe announced he will be heading to Kentucky to continue his career after leaving WVU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe has announced that he will transfer to Kentucky to continue his career.

I am grateful for the time I spent at West Virginia, and the lessons that I learned. I’ve spent a lot of time praying to God to help me make the best decision for my future. I am excited for this new chapter of my life. I will continue my career at the University of Kentucky #BBN pic.twitter.com/rm08UwtDBI — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) January 11, 2021

Tshiebwe made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.

The former Golden Eagle left the West Virginia basketball program earlier this month.

Tshiebwe played in 10 games for WVU this year and averaged 8.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds per contest.

As a freshman, Tshiebwe was named an All-Big 12 Newcomer selection last year.

He will have three years of eligibility left and will be able to play for the Wildcats in the 2021-2022 season.