Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe heading to SEC powerhouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe has announced that he will transfer to Kentucky to continue his career.
Tshiebwe made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.
The former Golden Eagle left the West Virginia basketball program earlier this month.
Tshiebwe played in 10 games for WVU this year and averaged 8.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds per contest.
As a freshman, Tshiebwe was named an All-Big 12 Newcomer selection last year.
He will have three years of eligibility left and will be able to play for the Wildcats in the 2021-2022 season.