Reports: Indians, Pirates set to play three game exhibition series prior to season

Multiple reports say that the Indians and Pirates will meet for a three game exhibition series starting on July 18th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates will play a three game exhibition series prior to the start of the season.

Teams are allowed to play three exhibition games before the start of the shortened season on July 23rd.

The reports say that the Indians will visit the Pirates at PNC Park on July 18th, then the two teams will head to Cleveland for a game July 20th before returning to Pittsburgh to wrap-up the series on July 22nd.

The two teams will also meet six times, three in Cleveland and three in Pittsburgh, during the 2020 60-game schedule.

