PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Heinz Field is set to be renamed after reports say that the ketchup giant will not renew their naming rights for the 2022 season.

93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi broke the news Sunday night, with CBS Pittsburgh also reporting this early Monday morning.

The Steelers’ stadium opened in 2001 and has been named Heinz Field for the entire time.

Heinz Field also serves as the football stadium for the University of Pittsburgh.

Fillipponi says that the team could have a new stadium sponsor within the next week.

The stadium is known for its two large ketchup bottles on top of the scoreboard.