Reports: Former Scrapper Zach Plesac sent home to Cleveland after night out in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, former Scrapper and current Cleveland Indians starter Zach Plesac has been sent home to Cleveland for violating team rules.
The Athletic reported the news first.
The reports say that Plesac went out in Chicago with friends after the Indians 7-1 win over the White Sox where he pitched 6 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for the coronavirus.
The Indians are trying to prevent another outbreak. Both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have had games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the team.