Reports: Former Scrapper Zach Plesac sent home to Cleveland after night out in Chicago

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Zach Plesac has been sent home from the team according to reports after a night out with friends in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, former Scrapper and current Cleveland Indians starter Zach Plesac has been sent home to Cleveland for violating team rules.

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac sent home to Cleveland after going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night in violation of team rules and league’s health and safety protocols. With @ZackMeisel: https://t.co/46ov4QqfaV — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 9, 2020

The Athletic reported the news first.

The reports say that Plesac went out in Chicago with friends after the Indians 7-1 win over the White Sox where he pitched 6 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for the coronavirus.

The Indians are trying to prevent another outbreak. Both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have had games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the team.