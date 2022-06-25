CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL will begin their disciplinary hearing on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

Sue L. Robinson will hear the case, she is the jointly appointed disciplinary officer by the NFL and NFLPA.

Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits at one point, but 20 of the 24 have since been settled.

According to ESPN, Robinson has no record of ruling on any cases involving NFL players.

Watson and his legal team have denied all the allegations alleged in the lawsuits. Watson is not facing any criminal charges.