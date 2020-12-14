REPORTS: Cleveland Indians set to change team nickname

According to a report from the New York Times, the Cleveland baseball franchise is set to remove the Indians nickname

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a report from the New York Times, the Cleveland Indians have decided to change the team nickname.

The NYT says the announcement could come this week.

The team phased out the old Chief Wahoo logo in 2019 to a block C logo on team hats and jerseys.

The Washington Football Team removed their Redskins nickname in July. Shortly after, Cleveland announced that it would look into potentially removing the Indians nickname from the franchise.

The Cleveland baseball franchise has been known as the Indians since 1915.