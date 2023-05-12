CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are set to acquire outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings.

The trade is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Browns are receiving Smith, a 2025 sixth-round and seventh-round pick and are giving the Vikings fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

According to Rapoport, Smith and the Browns have a reworked deal for this season with $11.75 million, and he will become a free agent next March.

Smith was a fourth-round pick in 2015 by the Baltimore Ravens and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Last season with the Vikings, he played in 16 games with 44 tackles and 10 sacks.

In his nine-year career, Smith has spent time with the Ravens, Packers and Vikings.