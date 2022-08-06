BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has sat our of team drills for the last two days because he wants a new contract.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported the details Saturday evening.

Hunt told the team earlier this year that he wants a contract extension.

He is one of the latest players to “hold in” trying to get a new contract, participating in individual drills but not team drills.

Hunt is in the final year of a $6.15 million deal.

The 27-year old played in only eight games for the Browns last season due to multiple injuries.

In three seasons with Cleveland, Hunt has rushed for 1,406 yards added another 1,596 in receiving yards and had 19 total touchdowns.