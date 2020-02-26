Reports: Browns looking to sign veteran quarterback

If signed, either quarterback would serve as a backup in Cleveland, with Baker Mayfield firmly in place as the starter

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Published reports say the Cleveland Browns are in the market to add a veteran backup quarterback once the new league year begins on March 18.

Jason LaCanfora, a reporter for CBS Sports, says the Browns have interest in signing veteran Chase Daniel.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports Cleveland is also likely interested in veteran Case Keenum.

The 33-year-old Daniel spent the last two seasons with the Bears but has 11 years of NFL experience.

Keenum is 32 years old and has previous experience working with Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota. He played last season for the Redskins.

If signed, either quarterback would serve as a backup in Cleveland, with Baker Mayfield firmly in place as the Browns’ starter.