BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say that the Cleveland Browns will consider San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased by the NFL.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported the news on social media Thursday.

Garoppolo spent the last five years with the 49ers, helping the team to a Super Bowl trip in 2019.

Last season, the 30-year-old threw for 3,810 with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Watson’s six-game suspension has been appealed by the league after Sue Robinson ruled on the case last week.