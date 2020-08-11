Big 10 postponing fall sports seasons, eyeing return in spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Big 10 presidents have voted to postpone the fall sports seasons Tuesday with the hopes of playing in the spring.
Fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
Here is the full release from the conference
The Big 10 becomes the first Power 5 conference to move the season from the fall to the spring.
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to make the move to the spring.