Big 10 postponing fall sports seasons, eyeing return in spring

The Big 10 is moving their football season from the fall to the spring, according to reports

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Big 10 presidents have voted to postpone the fall sports seasons Tuesday with the hopes of playing in the spring.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

Here is the full release from the conference

The Big 10 becomes the first Power 5 conference to move the season from the fall to the spring.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to make the move to the spring.