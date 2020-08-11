Big 10 postponing fall sports seasons, eyeing return in spring

The Big 10 is moving their football season from the fall to the spring, according to reports

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – The Big 10 presidents have voted to postpone the fall sports seasons Tuesday with the hopes of playing in the spring.

Fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The Big 10 becomes the first Power 5 conference to move the season from the fall to the spring.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to make the move to the spring.

