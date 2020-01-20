Report: YSU’s Bo Pelini ‘under consideration’ for a return to the SEC

In five seasons at YSU, Pelini has led the Penguins to a record of 33-28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Footballscoop.com is reporting that Youngstown State Head Football Coach Bo Pelini is under consideration for the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

In five seasons at YSU, Pelini has led the Penguins to a record of 33-28. He led the program to an appearance in the 2016 FCS National Championship game.

YSU has struggled in recent seasons, posting a record of just 9-15 in Missouri Valley Conference action without a playoff appearance.

Last fall, the Penguins posted a record of 6-6.

Pelini is no stranger to the LSU program. He was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007.

The Footballscoop.com report says Pelini is seeking “assurances that his brother, Carl, would become head coach at Youngstown before making his move, if possible.”