YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun is getting a contract extension, according to a national report.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted on social media Wednesday that Calhoun is signing a five-year contract extension with the Penguins.

The deal would keep him at Youngstown State through the 2027-28 season.

Calhoun is coming off the first regular-season conference championship in program history. He led the Penguins to a school-record 15 conference wins this season and was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year.

The Penguins also tied a program record with 24 wins and clinched their first berth in the National Invitation Tournament.

Over the last six years, Calhoun has a 96-96 overall record and has led the Penguins to four consecutive winning seasons.