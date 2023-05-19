YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Northern Kentucky graduate transfer Bryson Langdon has committed to play for the Youngstown State Men’s basketball team.

The 5’9″ guard made the announcement on social media Friday.

Langdon was a three-year starter for the Norse from 2019-2022. He averaged 8 points and 2 rebounds per game during that span, and ranks top-15 all-time at Northern Kentucky in assists.

The Penguins have landed several players from the NCAA transfer portal again this season including, Merrimack College guard Ziggy Reid, Northern Kentucky’s Imanuel Zorgvol, Murray State forward DJ Burns and Tennessee Tech guard Brett Thompson.