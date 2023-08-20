CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – NFL Media is reporting that Youngstown native Troy Hill has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

He previously worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders back in July.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Rams in his second stint with the team.

Hill played the 2021 season with the Browns after signing a four-year deal in free agency. He was later traded to the Rams during the 2022 NFL Draft.

In two stints with Los Angeles, Hill played in 70 games from 2016-20. Last season, he appeared in 12 games for the Rams, recording an interception.

In 97 career games in the NFL, Hill has amassed eight career interceptions and three sacks.

In addition to playing for the Rams and Browns, Hill also appeared in three games for the Bengals in 2015.