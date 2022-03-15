WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and veteran NFL offensive lineman James Daniels is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to national reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says it’s a three-year contract worth $26.5 million.

Daniels was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018. He’s started 48 games on the offensive line over the last four years in Chicago.

Daniels was a three-year starter at Warren Harding, an Honorable Mention All-State lineman and a member of the WKBN Five Blocks of Granite in 2014.

In college, Daniels was a Third-Team All-Big selection at the University of Iowa.