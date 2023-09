WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steelers offensive guard James Daniels, who is a Warren G. Harding graduate, will be out with a groin injury against the Houston Texans.

Daniels was dealing with a groin injury from Sunday night’s win against the Raiders.

Daniels was a three-year starter for Warren G. Harding. He committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2014.

Daniels was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears in 2018. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.