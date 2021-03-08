Report: Valley native joining FOX college football coverage

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops stands on the field watching the celebration after Oklahoma’s win in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Valley native and former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is reportedly joining FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for college football coverage beginning this fall.

The Cardinal Mooney graduate replaces Urban Meyer, who left the pregame show after being hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The New York Post was the first to report the news.

The 60-year-old Stoops was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in January.

Stoops spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Sooners, leading them to a national championship in 2000, the 10 Big 12 championship.

When he retired in 2016, he left Oklahoma as the team’s all-time winningest coach with 190 victories.

Stoops is joined on the pregame show by host Rob Stone and analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.