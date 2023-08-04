NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle native Malik Hooker has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 millions dollars with the Dallas Cowboys, according to national reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the contract includes an $8 million dollar signing bonus, and $16.5 million of the new contract is guaranteed.

Hooker was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played in college at Ohio State and was a First Team All-Big Ten selection and All-American in 2016.

Hooker has played six seasons in the NFL with the Colts and Cowboys. He played in 16 games last season and recorded 62 tackles and 3 interceptions at the safety position. He will now be under contract in Dallas through the 2026 season.