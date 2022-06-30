SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) – Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News is reporting that USC and UCLA are considering leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big Ten Conference.

The major conference shakeup could happen as soon as 2024, but has not been finalized yet.

CBS Sports is reporting that Big Ten presidents and athletic directors met Wednesday night to discuss adding the two schools to the league.

According to a separate report, the two schools have not yet formally applied to the Big Ten.

The addition of USC and UCLA would increase the Big Ten membership to 16 teams.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating a new media rights deal which could be worth billions of dollars.