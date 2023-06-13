NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Nick Underhill, of neworleans.football, is reporting that the New Orleans Saints are hosting two Valley natives on free agent visits this week.

According to Underhill, Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price visited the Saints on Monday, while Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden is also visiting this week.

Price started the 2022 season on the Raiders’ practice squad before he was eventually signed to the active roster of the Cardinals. He started 11 games for Arizona last season.

Originally the No. 21 overall pick of the Bengals in 2018, Price was traded by Cincinnati to the Giants in 2021.

Bowden spent the entire 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad after being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp. The 25-year-old was elevated to the Patriots’ active roster for one game during the season, seeing limited action at wide receiver.

He was signed by New England to a futures contract in January.

Bowden missed the entire 2021 season with Miami with an injury. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards. He was released by the Dolphins on August 30, 2022.

He was originally a third-round selection (No. 80 overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky.