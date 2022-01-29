TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL following a 22-year career.

During his time in the NFL, the 44-year old won a total of seven Super Bowl titles, being named Super Bowl MVP in five of them.

Brady was also a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017), as well as a 15-time Pro Bowler.

During his Hall of Fame career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Brady played in a total of 318 games. He threw for 85,520 yards and 624 passing touchdowns with 201 interceptions.

He is the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown leader (624) and also the league all-time passing yard leader (85,520).

This season, Brady played in all 17 games with Tampa Bay, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

He led the Bucs to a record of 13-4, but they were eliminated by the Rams in the NFC Divisional playoffs.