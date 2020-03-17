Report: Tom Brady bound for the Bay in free agency

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting that Tom Brady is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting that Tom Brady is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at some point after the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

His new free agent deal will reportedly be worth $30 million per season.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Brady announced on social media that he was leaving the New England Patriots after two decades with the team.

As a member of the Pats, Brady led New England to six Super Bowl victories, three league MVPs, and four Super Bowl MVP awards.