COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, Cardinal Mooney graduate and Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is expected to be the top target to become the next head coach of Texas A&M.

Both 247Sports and The Athletic have confirmed that Stoops is the top target for the Aggies but nothing has been finalized yet.

During his time at Kentucky, the Youngstown native has amassed a 73-64 record and is the winningest coach in program history.

The Aggies finished the regular season 7-5 and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Wildcats also sit at 7-5 but finished 3-5 in SEC play.

This comes about two weeks after Texas A&M fired head coach Jimbo Fisher went 45-25 during almost six full seasons with the school.

His contract was bought out for $77.5 million dollars, the largest in the history of college football.