LEXINGTON, Kentucky, (WKBN) – Footballscoop.com is reporting that Kentucky head football coach and Cardinal Mooney graduate is set to hire his brother Mike as a defensive assistant working with linebackers.

He spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

He was previously the head coach at Arizona and also served as an assistant coach at Alabama, Oklahoma (two stints), and Kansas State.

In his two stints at Oklahoma, Mike Stoops helped Bob Stoops and the Sooners to the program’s 2000 national championship.

He also was a defensive analyst on Alabama’s 2020 national title team.

As a player, Stoops earned United Press International First Team All-America honors, at Iowa, as a defensive back in 1984. He was a two-time, First Team All-Big Ten selection in 1983-84, and led the Big Ten Conference in interceptions in 1983 as a junior with six in nine games

Stoops played with the Chicago Bears and the Arena Football League’s Pittsburgh Gladiators for a year after college graduation.