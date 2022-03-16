PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year free-agent contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $16 million.

Jack was released by Jacksonville earlier this week, after leading the Jaguars with a team-high 108 tackles.

In six seasons, Jack amassed 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries.

The Steelers also came to terms with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and offensive lineman James Daniels on free-agent deals prior to the start of the new league year.